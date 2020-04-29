Ashland plans “virtual prom” for students

ASHLAND, Ore.– For thousands of high school seniors across the country, the end of high school has come to an abrupt halt. That includes such momentous events like prom.
While they won’t be able to experience the full effect, Ashland High School is hoping to still provide that special night for its students.
“We’ve been trying to do everything we can to make sure they feel recognized and celebrated,” said Nora Godfrey, staff member and event coordinator for the high school.
The end of the school year has been a bit of a letdown, especially for graduating seniors. Godfrey says staff has been planning events to try and liven the end of the school year for the students moving on next year. From spirit weeks to a new virtual prom, they’re trying to keep things rolling.
“Pretty big bummer for a lot of our students that they don’t get to see their friends, they don’t get to see their teachers and say goodbye especially for the seniors,” said Godfrey.
But Ashland is hoping with its virtual prom, it’ll bring back a little magic. On May 9th, normally students would be getting dressed up and going out to dinner with friends before heading to the dance. Instead, Godfrey says they’re encouraging students to still dress up and then Zoom chat with all of their friends.
A DJ has been hired to live stream a set on Twitch that students can tune into while they try out some semblance of prom. Prizes will be given to those who take the funniest screenshots.
The school also plans to have a VIP Prom or “virtual including pizza” for over 250 seniors.
“[Staff] will be delivering personal-sized pizzas with a little flower or rose for them as well,” said Godfrey.
While it may not be a normal prom, the school still wants to celebrate its students and all the achievements they’ve made over the last four years.
The school will also be holding a cap and gown drive through on May 15 and there will be a graduation car parade for seniors at the end of May.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.