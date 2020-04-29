Medford man arrested for child porn, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on April 13, they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a suspect who lived in Medford who uploaded multiple pornographic images of children in 2019.
On April 29, 2020, detectives arrested the suspect at his home on Temple Drive. He was identified as 56-year-old James Scott Pyper. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on ten counts of encouraging child sex abuse.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-774-6800 and refer to case number 20-6722.