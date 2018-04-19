Ashland’s vehicle for hire ordinance presented to the transportation commission

Ashland, Ore. – Ashland’s transportation commission looked at a draft ordinance to allow ride-sharing.
Assistant city attorney Katrina Brown drafted the ordinance to bring vehicles for hire to the city. Tonight, she heard from both the commission and the public regarding the first draft.
Brown used Medford’s ordinance as a starting point, but made changes specific for the city of Ashland. They include longer look backs for driver background checks, and vehicle inspections. Brown says she gave Uber a chance to weigh in on their proposal, and the company didn’t love the changes.
“What I heard from the commission today is that it pretty much likes the proposed ordinance as written, even though it realizes that Uber has some issues with it,” said Brown.
One thing the commission felt was not covered enough was the accessibility for disabled members of the community including those with guide dogs and wheelchairs.
The next step is for Brown and the city attorney to bring the ordinance to city council at their may first meeting.