Auto experts warn dangers of heat on vehicle tires

MEDFORD, Ore. — With the recent hot and high temperatures, auto experts are warning people the dangers of the heat on their vehicle’s tires.
During the summer months, local tire shops are busier than ever.
“It’s been pretty hot so we had quite a few customers coming in just for preventive maintenance, rotations, making tire pressure is proper,” said Lucas Morris, Senior Assistant Manager at Discount Tire.
Experts said the dangerous heat could take a toll on your tires as they could easily flatten or shred.
“With the hot weather coming, the rubber compound tends to soften up and hot air expands so the tires will expand putting it at a much higher risk of tire failure,” Morris said.
Experts said drivers should check the air pressure of their car tires every three months, especially before going on a road trip.
“We do free air checks and lifetime free tire inspections to make sure your pressure is proper before going out of town,” Morris said. “It’ll give you a better chance with the weather heating up.”
