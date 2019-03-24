Avista completes all initial visits to gas outage customers

ASHLAND, Ore. — As of Saturday afternoon, Avista said they have completed all initial visits of relights in all four zones affected by the natural gas outage.
Around 4,800 Ashland residents lost their gas Tuesday morning.
Around 600 customers are still without gas because Avista said its workers weren’t able to gain access to properties.
The company said people who still need their gas restored, to do the following:
- Call them at (800) 227-9187
- Make sure an adult is available to let the servicemen inside.
- Gates are unlocked so Avista can access each meter to safely restore gas service.
- Have animals secured either inside the property or kenneled outside.
Avista said a final update on its efforts will be provided Monday evening.
The company is still investigating what factor caused the outage. In its initial report, it said that after some routine valve maintenance the valve was left partially closed.
