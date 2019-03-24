Hemp, Inc. holds first west coast educational seminar in Ashland

The seminar held at Southern Oregon University offered help to people interested in the hemp industry and provided networking opportunities for reviving family farms and small businesses in southern Oregon.
“Breaking the stigma is probably the biggest reasons that we’re here — to try to educate everybody and let them know how safe that these products are to use,” said vendor Michael Sandoval with Market Street Wellness.
Industrial hemp became legal to grow in all 50 states at the federal level in January this year. However, it has been legal in Oregon since 2015.
“This is the fastest growing industry in the world. It’s growing by 700 percent a year,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin.
This is the first time “The Hemp University” event has been held on the west coast.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]