Bavarian Night returns at Mt. Ashland Ski Area

ASHLAND, Ore. — Here is a fun weekend plan for you: If you’re looking for a celebration in the midst of the somewhat dreary winter months, Mt. Ashland has you covered.

They’re hosting their annual Bavarian Night this Saturday from 3 to 9 pm. The night includes their famous bratwurst, live music, raffles, and the much-awaited fireworks show.

All proceeds fund the Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol. Plus here’s a reminder if you want to ski at night, twilight skiing winds down March 8.

