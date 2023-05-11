Candle likely triggered Grants Pass house fire, firefighters say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Investigators believe a burning candle caused a house fire in Grants Pass.

On the evening of Wednesday, March 10, Grants Pass Fire Rescue reportedly responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Fruitdale Drive.

Firefighters said that when they arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from a single-story home.

According to GPFR, firefighters were able to contain the fire in less than ten minutes.

The fire was confined to the room where it started, but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the house, firefighters said.

No people were injured, but an animal died from smoke inhalation.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a candle burning in a bedroom.

Grants Pass Fire Rescue provided the following safety tips for using candles:

Always place candles on a stable, non-flammable surface.

Keep candles at least three feet away from anything that can burn, such as curtains, furniture, and bedding.

Never leave a burning candle unattended.

Extinguish candles before going to bed or leaving the house.

Keep candles out of the reach of children and pets.

