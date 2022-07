CENTRAL POINT, Ore.–The Central Point City Council met last night to talk about options for building a new community center by the Expo.

The council narrowed it down to two options each would cost $50 to 60 million.

The first option is more expensive and includes eight gymnasiums breakout classrooms joint offices and a dining area.

The second option saves around $5 million by leaving two of the eight gyms uncovered.

The city’s in discussions to partner with the county on the project but its still early in the process.