Downed trees affect 200 miles of trails

SOUTHERN OREGON – Hundreds of downed trees are currently impacting safe travel over along 200 miles of trails between Lake of the Woods and Cherry Creek, according to the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

Weather in the area is currently affecting crews’ ability to repair trails and remove trees. This is making the crews move through the area at only around a mile an hour. Snow parks and trail systems in the area may also be slow to reopen due to downed trees and poor trail quality.

As of right now, highways and surface roads in the area are passable.

