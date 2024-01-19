Ashland sends mutual aid amid storms

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland answered the call for mutual aid amid these winter storms.

According to the City of Ashland, the City of Springfield asked for aid from other Oregon cities after extreme weather damaged its electrical system. On Monday morning, a four-person crew from Ashland headed to Springfield with the equipment needed to help restore those services.

The Ashland team is expected to be in Springfield for the rest of the week, and possibly even into next week.

