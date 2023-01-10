FCC internet access map may impact local funding, Josephine Co. leaders say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Residents of Josephine County are being asked to help verify the accuracy of a new federal internet access map.

Last year, the Federal Communications Commission created a draft of the “National Broadband Map,” which shows the quality of internet access at homes and businesses across the United States.

Josephine County leaders are now asking for local residents to provide their input, which could impact local funding for expanding broadband access.

While it’s still in the draft phase, the FCC is inviting everyone to view their address at http://www.broadbandmap.fcc.gov and, if fixed broadband internet isn’t available in the user’s location, they can file a challenge with the FCC.

Josephine County said, “Incorrect information will impact the amount of funding available in each community to invest in infrastructure projects to close the broadband gap.”

Residents are asked to file a challenge before January 13, though challenges will still be accepted after that date.

For more information, visit https://www.oregon.gov/biz/programs/Oregon_Broadband_Office/Pages/Broadband_Map.aspx.