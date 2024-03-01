‘First Friday’ event in Downtown Grants Pass kicking off

MEDFORD, Ore. – Friday (3/1/2024) is the first ‘First Friday’ celebration of 2024 in downtown Grants Pass where you can enjoy art at the museum, music on the streets, food and more.

It’s been a city tradition for decades now but there are now efforts to revitalize the celebration. The Welcome Center is also being remodeled and is temporarily relocated next to The Hivve on G Street.

Organizers say that it’s a time for downtown businesses to showcase their work and families to enjoy the very best of what the city has to offer. This also includes art demonstrations, tours and an overall fun family event. Hyla Lipson with the Grants Pass Museum of Art said,

“People enjoy just seeing other people, when you’re down here, you see just about everybody you know which is really fun. And it’s a good thing for the merchants because in many cases, it introduces people who have never been in their store, to come into the store and to learn about what they’re purveying. Really it’s a fun event.”

The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (3/1/2024). For more information, you can go the Visit Grants Pass website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.