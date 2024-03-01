Bill Proposes Halting Crude Oil & LNG Exports

OREGON – Senator Merkley introduced legislation that would ban the export of crude oil or liquefied natural gas to what he calls “America’s greatest adversaries.”

This week Senator Merkley and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the Protecting American households From Rising Energy Cost Act.

According to Merkley, the legislation would lower prices for American households by banning exports of crude oil and natural gas to China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

