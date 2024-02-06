Fundraiser to preserve GP High School’s Performing Arts Center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass School District announced a $1 million fundraising campaign to preserve the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

The district says phase one of the campaign will support necessary improvements to the building. These include enhanced wayfinding, improved safety, and technical and aesthetic upgrades.

Donations can come in the form of sponsorship packages or direct donations made out to the school district.

For more information on how to donate, you can head to the district’s website by clicking here.

