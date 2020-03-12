Home
Grants Pass police looking for man who approached a child and offered her candy

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police in Grants Pass are looking for a man who approached a 9-year-old girl near Bayou Place and offered her candy this weekend.

GPDPS says an older white male adult driving the pictured car approached a 9-year-old girl on Bayou Place and offered her candy. The child refused the candy and went home to tell a parent, who then reported the incident to police. The unknown man immediately left the area, but his vehicle was captured on neighbors’ surveillance cameras.

This is being investigated as a suspicious incident at this time, and we would like to speak with this subject about his conduct. The man is described as a white male adult in his 60’s, with white hair and beard. He was driving a light-colored 4 door sedan with black hubcaps, possibly a 2002-2006 Toyota Camry.

Police are using this incident to remind parents to talk to your children about strangers, and how to respond if approached by one.

If you know anything about this incident or recognize the vehicle, please call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.

