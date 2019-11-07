Homeless man cited for starting five separate fires

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A homeless man is suspected of starting multiple fires in Grants Pass this weekend.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the fires were started on BLM land on Sunday, burning on Walker Mountain near an active homeless camp. Fire crews responded and were able to stop the fires after they burned roughly two acres.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man– who is not being identified at this point–admitted to starting five separate fires. Deputies are advising the community to be aware of burn days and if you see something suspicious, call the police.
The man was not arrested but cited instead. Charges of Arson and Criminal Mischief against him were referred to the District Attorney.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]