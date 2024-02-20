Josephine County Courthouse remodel complete with tours this Friday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Circuit Court is inviting everyone to come tour its remodeled court space during an open house later this week.

After 10 months of construction, the court is now occupying new spaces including two new courtrooms, three new jury rooms, a large jury assembly room, new public lobbies, and upgraded staff areas.

The court is welcoming the public to tour the new facilities this Friday (2/23/24) from 3 to 5pm located at 500 NW 6th Street.

The courtroom staff will offer tours of the new public spaces throughout that two-hour window.

