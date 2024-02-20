Klamath Union HS DECA recognized as State Chapter of the Year

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Union High School’s DECA chapter was named ‘State Career Development Conference Oregon DECA Chapter of the Year’. The Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) is a high school and college program for students interested in business.

The Oregon Chapter of the Year award is a compilation of six different projects done throughout the year, including community service campaigns, summed up in a 40-page portfolio and given to judges.

According to KU High School, this is the fifth consecutive year the school has been recognized as one of the top distributive education clubs in all of Oregon.

Twenty-nine Klamath Union DECA members traveled to Portland to participate in the state competition last week. Students were judged based on a roleplay, and to come away with the best solution based on the scenario given. During the individual roleplay, they are given 10 minutes of preparation, while a team is given 30 minutes. A judge checks off if a student has accomplished all of their performance indicators, which are the different elements needed in a presentation in order to receive the highest score.

Klamath Union says as of right now seven students qualified for the DECA International Career Development Conference in April and there is potential for more students to qualify.

