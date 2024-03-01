Josephine County Food Bank “Say Cheese!” event runs all month long

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — In the month of March, 19 different restaurants throughout Grants Pass will be putting together their own grilled cheese creations.

It’s part of the annual “Say Cheese!” event which fundraises for the Josephine County Food Bank with a portion of the sales.

We spoke with the executive director of the JOCO Food Bank, Josephine Sze, who said, “For every sandwich sold, we get $2, and that $2 will allow us to provide six meals to our friends and neighbors in need. So every time you dine out, it’s for an amazing cause.”

Tons of restaurants are participating and a few are listed here:

Not only is this a great excuse to eat all of the grilled cheese that you want, but there’s also a raffle involved.

To get involved in this yummy event, simply pick up a punch card at any of the participating restaurants listed above. Each time you buy a grilled cheese sandwich you’ll get your card initialed. Then once you buy five sandwiches turn your card into any one of the restaurants listed so you can be entered to win a $100 gift card from Safeway/Albertsons.

The Josephine County Food Bank says at the end of March, the restaurant that sold the most sandwiches will have bragging rights as having the “Best Grilled Cheese in Grants Pass”. You can also vote for their three additional categories: “Most Unique”, “Most Gourmet”, and “Cheesiest”! at the Josephine County Food Bank website. You can also see a full list of the participating restaurants on their website as well.

