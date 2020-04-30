Kid Time looking for help while packing up to move to new location

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford children’s museum Kid Time is moving and it needs some help.
Kid time is packing up their space on Central Avenue and headed to the historic Carnegie building. The executive director says their plans to move were delayed due to coronavirus, but they are now working to get everything out of their current location by June.
“We initially planned for a different scope for our project, but because of the current COVID-19 situation, we’ll be looking for a lot more community support than we initially thought,” Kid Time Executive Director, Sunny Spicer said.
Spicer says Kid Time needs boxes and packing material to move from the location on central to the Carnegie building. The original plan was for kid time to reopen in July at its new location. As of now, Spicer says there is no set date to re-open kid time until the pandemic subsides.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.