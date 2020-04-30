Home
City of Medford gives $100,000 to local non-profits

MEDFORD, Ore. — The City of Medford has given $100,000 dollars to local non-profits.

The money comes from marijuana tax revenue and was approved by city council last month.

Funds are being distributed to many organizations, including Access, Maslow Project and more.

The city says the nonprofits were chosen based on high priority areas such as hygiene stations, youth shelter assistance and domestic violence support.

“We know it’s not enough and we don’t know if we’re going to be receiving [meaning the city] funding from the CARES Act. If we did know that, we could probably give out even more,” said Medford City Manager, Brian Sjothun.

Sjothun says the city could be able to grant more marijuana tax money to organizations toward the end of the year.

