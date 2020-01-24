Local business surprises Medford woman with one year of mortgages payments

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local business surprises a Medford woman with an unbelievable gift – it’s paying off a year’s worth of her mortgage. Savannah Bamber’s dealt with serious health issues for the past year and a half, but now she’s healthy, and with this gift feeling extremely grateful.
Jones Investments has been giving back to the community for the past few years through their program, Jones Cares. Friday, NBC5 was in the room when Savannah found out she won.
Savannah Bamber only has one word for this past year: blessed. Friday morning, she added one more blessing to her life. Medford business Jones and Associates gifted her one full year of mortgages payments.
“I’m completely shocked I was chosen to receive this awesome blessing,” Savannah Bamber said.
The business received over 70 applicants for the award, but they say Savannah’s story stood out above the rest.
“A year and a half ago I went into complete kidney failure.”
Savannah says she immediately started dialysis.
“I’ve had 17 different surgeries in the past year.”
She was put on the kidney donor list before finding out that her mom was her exact match.
“Only one in ten people are selected to be a kidney donor and its usually less than that that are matched with people that you know, so it’s really rare for her to be a match with me,” Bamber said.
October 31st they got the call that the two were a match. Just a month later Savannah was in surgery.
“Just imagine having kidney disease your entire life and not understanding how you’re going to make it if you’re going to make it and she was told so many times she couldn’t do this and couldn’t do that and she was driven,” Owner of Jones & Associates, Herstle Jones said. “She said I’m gonna make it and I’m going to recover and it’s going to work and the right donor will come around.”
Savannah says she’s adjusting well to life with her new kidney. Now she wants to use her story to spread awareness about live donation and to encourage people to stay strong through whatever they’re going through.
“I promise a year from now my life will look different, others’ lives will look different, you just have to keep the faith and keep moving forward,” Bamber said.
Jones explained this is part of their annual award, and they give out either 12 months of mortgage payments or lease payments each year. You can find out more about Jones Cares on their website, jones-associates.net or jonescares.org.
