Marijuana delivery may soon come to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford residents may not have to leave their house to buy cannabis in the near future.
The Medford City Council is continuing to discuss the possibility after last night’s meeting.
Emerald Triangle Dispensary in Medford says delivery is a service that’s is important to provide because some people using marijuana for medical reasons would find a trip to the dispensary very difficult.
“They use medical transport to get here. It takes them around two hours round-trip for them to come get their medicine. So this way it only takes five to ten minutes,” said Emerald Triangle Dispensary owner Zack Kohler.
If passed, Kohler says the service would also benefit to recreational customers. He says that many people using marijuana for medical reasons may not have their medical marijuana card and buy recreationally.