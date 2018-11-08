Marijuana tax approved in Grants Pass and Cave Junction

Grants Pass, Ore. – After city councilors voted to approve a tax on Marijuana and Marijuana products back in May. It was put on the November ballot for all Grants Pass and Cave Junction voters.
This referendum puts a 3% tax on all recreational marijuana. Currently, the state tax on marijuana is 17%. Now that this measure has passed, the total tax on marijuana will be 20 percent for dispensaries just in the Grants Pass area.
“It’ll probably start in January, so they can figure it into the last half of this budget season, and the next part of next year so they can figure how much it’s going to bring in annually,” grants pass city councilor, Dennis Roler said.
There was a similar tax approved by Cave Junction voters as well, but that taxes only recreational marijuana.
Right now, the city councilman tells me they have not specified a purpose for the money collected from the tax. Roler says it may go towards law enforcement and upholding marijuana laws in these cities.
