Medford man sentenced to 15 years in prison

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a fatal shooting from 2022.

That’s according to the RV Times which says on Friday, 27-year-old Shawn Robert Lee Conte pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of 29-year-old Christopher Andrew Postlethwait.

On September 8th, 2022 Medford police officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 200 block of Lincoln Street, where they found Postlethwait in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say they took him to the hospital where he later died.

Conte was originally charged with second-degree murder at the time of his arrest, which could have sentenced him to 25 years to life.

