John Deaton of Northwest Reptile Expos Brings Some Scaly Friends on Sunrise

Posted by Ben Blake March 21, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Metro Reptile Expo is this Saturday, March 23rd at The Expo in Jackson County.

John Deaton of Northwest Reptile Expos — the organization putting on the Expo — joined Sunrise with some scaly friends to talk about the reptile expo on Saturday.

The Medford Metro Reptile Expo will take place Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM. Tickets are 12 dollars for adults, 6 dollars for kids, and children 5 and under get in free.

For more information, watch the full interview above or visit attheexpo.com.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ben Blake
View More Posts
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
Skip to content