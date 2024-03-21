John Deaton of Northwest Reptile Expos Brings Some Scaly Friends on Sunrise

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Metro Reptile Expo is this Saturday, March 23rd at The Expo in Jackson County.

John Deaton of Northwest Reptile Expos — the organization putting on the Expo — joined Sunrise with some scaly friends to talk about the reptile expo on Saturday.

The Medford Metro Reptile Expo will take place Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM. Tickets are 12 dollars for adults, 6 dollars for kids, and children 5 and under get in free.

For more information, watch the full interview above or visit attheexpo.com.

