Medford’s Municipal Court holds community outreach event

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s Municipal Court held another Outreach Court at United Way on Wednesday.

This program, which launched in January is designed to offer assistance with municipal court cases and provide information on resources available in the area.

Representatives from OnTrack and the DMV were also present.

Last week the Municipal Court held close to 40 people by taking pleas and resolving cases.

Medford Municipal Court Judge Virginia Greer says the Outreach Court allows for folks to get help without the pressure of the courthouse.

It’s very accessible to people that might otherwise be intimidated by coming to a more formal court setting. And we’re hoping to reach people on a different level, in a different way and help them get back on track.

Judge Greer says it’s one of her main goals to build trust in not only the court but the court system and staff as well.

