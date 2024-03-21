Suspect arrested at illegal marijuana grow in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — One suspect was arrested on Tuesday (3/19/24) after law enforcement uncovered an illegal indoor marijuana grow in Josephine County.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, over 25 pounds of processed marijuana concentrate and around 1,200 marijuana starter plants were found at a property in the 6000 block of Deer Creek Road in Selma. A large amount of cash was also found and seized.

The property also had multiple electrical, water, and solid waste code violations.

30-year-old Maximilian Robert Lixl was arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing, possession, delivery of marijuana, and unlawful appropriation of water.

