Motorcyclist dies after crash in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A motorcyclist died after a crash in the city of Rogue River.

Investigators said at about 12:22 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, first responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the 300 block of Pine Street in Rogue River.

According to the Rogue River Police Department, the motorcycle was operated by 67-year-old Richard Brian Haynes.

RRPD said officers determined that leading up to the crash, Haynes’ motorcycle suddenly accelerated, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, and hit a utility box and street sign, flipping into the air and causing Haynes to fall off the motorcycle.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Haynes did not survive.

“The Rogue River Police Department wishes to express our condolences to Richard Haynes’ family during this time,” RRPD said.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.