NAMI lays out contingencies for support of new Jackson County Jail

MEDFORD, Ore. — The issue of a new jail for Jackson County continues to be a top priority for the sheriff’s department. In the meantime, the National Alliance on Mental Illness for the region laid out their position on the proposal.
NAMI says they have three contingencies for their support of the new jail. First, they want to find a way to divert those with mental illnesses out of jails. For those who can’t be diverted, they want to bring mental health services to the jail facility. Last, they would like to see care for those released from jail to help them reintegrate into the community.
“It’s important for us to keep bringing up the conversation because we all need to work together and do what we can to help,” NAMI Volunteer, Meesha Taylor said.
NAMI says they know these things may not happen overnight, but would like to have mental health organizations and law enforcement collaborate.
