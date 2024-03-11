New restrictions on providing homeless services in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass City Council has placed more regulations on providing services to those experiencing homelessness.

The city says a number of organizations hold regular events to provide the unhoused population with food, services, and medical help.

The new ordinance would not only require a registration to provide aid but also requires a $25 fee with the application. It also prohibits people from dispensing drug paraphernalia and compressed combustible materials.

The city says registrants must also indemnify and defend the city from any legal claims arising from these events.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.