OSFM to pre-position firefighting resources in Klamath County ahead of elevated fire risk

SALEM, Ore.— The combination of hot weather and lightning in the forecast in Southern Oregon has prompted the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to pre-position a structural taskforce of firefighters and equipment in Klamath County over the coming weekend.

The taskforce is from Lane County and is made up of 14 firefighters, four engines, and a water tender.

It will arrive in Klamath County Friday, July 29, 2022, and will be prepositioned for 72 hours.

The team could stay longer if needed.

They’ll also be on the ground to assist with firefighting efforts, should a brush or wildfire break out.

“Pre-positioning resources provides additional capacity through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to areas of Oregon where fire activity could challenge local resources.” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Rising to the challenge of wildfires is a statewide effort through our response system, truly Oregonians helping Oregonians when they need it.”

The OSFM is not currently mobilizing any of its Incident Management Teams (IMTs). However, the teams are ready to go if needed.

As high temperatures continue, the OSFM encourages all Oregonians to be aware of the dry conditions and take the necessary precautions to avoid sparking a human-caused fire.