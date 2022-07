EAGLE POINT, Ore.—The illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) found more alleged illegal grows, this time in Eagle Point.

The team says between two grows, they seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants and 1,300 pounds of processed marijuana.

The first was at the 2,300 block of Brownsboro Highway.

Another warrant was served at the 10, 500 block of East Antelope Road.

Jackson County Code Enforcement issued fines to the properties, totaling $79,000.