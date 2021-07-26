Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-5

MEDFORD, Ore. – A pedestrian died after being hit by multiple vehicles on Interstate 5.
Oregon State Police said late Sunday night, several vehicles struck a pedestrian who was in the southbound lane of I-5 near Exit 27. The pedestrian did not survive.
The drivers and vehicles involved in the crash were released from the scene after officers gathered witness statements.
Investigators said they are assuming the incident was a suicide.
The identity of the person who died has not been confirmed by OSP.
