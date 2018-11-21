Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Medford, Ore. – Police say a man robbed the Astro gas station on south Riverside Avenue just before noon on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the suspect is a white male in his early twenties.
He’s described as only about 5’2 to 5’4. He was wearing all black clothing with a handkerchief over his face. Police say he was last seen running north on Riverside Avenue. There is up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
You can take a look at the full video on Medford Police’s Facebook page: here.
