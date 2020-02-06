Police looking for wanted man in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police are trying to find a wanted man in Grants Pass.
Marshall Elliot is wanted for a slew of charges including robbery, burglary, and assault. He was last seen at home on Sun Glo Drive in Grants Pass. When a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him, they say he went inside, but now they’ve learned he got away.
Sun Glo Drive is back open. If you see Elliot, call 911.
