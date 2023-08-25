Power restored to most customers in Del Norte County

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – Power has been restored to nearly everyone impacted by a planned outage triggered by wildfire.

One week after a Pacific Power transmission line supplying electricity to Del Norte County was shut down, the lights are back on for almost everyone in the area thanks to large generators.

However, the Gasquet and Patrick Creek areas remain without power due to Level 3 (GO) evacuation orders.

“We understand it’s been a frustrating and difficult week for our customers in northern California,” said Allen Berreth, Pacific Power’s Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. “We’re proud of the hard work our teams have put in to get power flowing back into our system using these generators. Pacific Power is committed to supplying generator power to our customers until we are able to safely re-energize the transmission lines.”

Pacific Power said customers whose power has been restored can resume normal electricity use. Customers who are still without power are advised to call Pacific Power at 877-508-5088.

