Police in Douglas County ask for help solving homicide case

OAKLAND, Ore. – Investigators are asking the public for any information that may help them solve a recent homicide case in Douglas County.

On the afternoon of Saturday, August 12, there was a suspicious death reported at a home in the 400 block of Coltrin Lane in Oakland north of Roseburg.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said investigators determined the death was a homicide.

The victim was determined to be 78-year-old Terry Lea Deane of Oakland.

On August 25, investigators asked anyone with information about people or vehicles seen in the area around the time the homicide was committed to call DCSO at 541-440-4471.

No further details were provided by DCSO.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.