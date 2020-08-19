Rogue Credit Union helping to distribute state COVID-19 relief funding

Medford, Ore. — If you’re facing financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be eligible for a new relief program. The Oregon legislature recently approved $35 million to provide one-time payments of $500 to Oregonians who were financially impacted by coronavirus.
The $35 million in funding is being distributed by specific credit unions across the state. In southern Oregon, the Medford-based Rogue Credit Union will be providing assistance. The program launched Wednesday and will continue as long as funding is available. All you have to do is go by a Rogue Credit Union branch and fill out some paperwork. It doesn’t matter if you’re a member or not.
“By 12 o’clock today, we had already served 330 individuals across the credit union and put 165-thousand dollars in the hands of southern Oregon,” Rogue Credit Union CEO and President, Gene Pelham said.
Rogue Credit Union said because this is a state program it has specific guidelines it has to follow and there isn’t any wiggle room on the eligibility requirements. To be eligible, you must be a current resident of Oregon, that’s 18 years or older. You must be able to prove your identity or that you are an in-state resident. You must be able to attest that you are experiencing severe financial hardship directly or indirectly due to stay at home orders.
You must have earned $4,000 a month or less prior to your income loss due to the pandemic, and you must not have received all the unemployment payments you are owed.
To learn more about how you can receive these payments, visit Rogue Credit Union’s website, roguecu.org.
