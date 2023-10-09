Rogue Valley Rumble XIII concludes with local main event win

MEDFORD, Ore. – Last night (10/9/2023) the Rogue Valley hosted a pro boxing event, that fans described as electric.

There were seven fights and the main event featured a local professional boxer, that we covered last week.

The Medford Armory hosted the Rogue Valley Rumble XIII.

In the main event, local boxer Gerardo Esquivel moved up a few weight classes to face off against his opponent from Salem.

Esquivel won by unanimous decision, winning rounds decisively, especially after knocking his opponent down in the second round.

Esquivel said, “I got to defend the hometown, you know? The home ground. I noticed he was kind of leaning toward his left, so I doubled up the jab and I came over with the right hand and he ran right into it.”

For future Rogue Valley Rumble nights, you can visit the whitedelightpromotions Facebook page.

