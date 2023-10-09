Rogue Valley Rumble XIII concludes with local main event win

Posted by Maximus Osburn October 8, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Last night (10/9/2023) the Rogue Valley hosted a pro boxing event, that fans described as electric.

There were seven fights and the main event featured a local professional boxer, that we covered last week.

The Medford Armory hosted the Rogue Valley Rumble XIII.

In the main event, local boxer Gerardo Esquivel moved up a few weight classes to face off against his opponent from Salem.

Esquivel won by unanimous decision, winning rounds decisively, especially after knocking his opponent down in the second round.

Esquivel said, “I got to defend the hometown, you know? The home ground. I noticed he was kind of leaning toward his left, so I doubled up the jab and I came over with the right hand and he ran right into it.”

For future Rogue Valley Rumble nights, you can visit the whitedelightpromotions Facebook page.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content