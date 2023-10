CALIFORNIA – With recent rainfall and weather conditions CalFire announced the suspension of burn permits to be lifted.

Californians with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days with no restriction on hours.

The suspension lift is for Lassen, Modoc and Plumas Counties. There’s no change in Siskiyou County.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.