Roseburg man sentenced for attempting to transport child porn

EUGENE, Ore. – A former federal law enforcement officer from Roseburg is going to prison for trying to transport child pornography, the Department of Justice said.

In October 2020, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said former Veterans Administration police officer Robert Wayne Roady admitted to placing hidden cameras in the bedroom of a 14-year-old girl that he knew.

He said he placed the cameras for “sexual purposes,” according to the DOJ.

DCSO said through further investigation, detectives discovered two additional minor victims of Roady.

The following month, Roady was federally indicted for attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

In March of this year, Roady pleaded guilty to a one-count criminal information charging him with attempted transportation of child pornography.

On June 20, 2023, Roady — now 50 years old — was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with help from the FBI.

