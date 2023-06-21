Lab-grown meats approved for sale in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – How do you feel about lab-grown meat? The cell-based proteins are grown in a giant vat much like what you’d find at a beer brewery.

Now the U.S. Department of Agriculture has cleared lab-grown, or “cultivated meat,” to be produced and sold in the united states.

That’s according to two companies that produce it– upside foods and good meat.

“Good Meat” advertises its product as “meat without slaughter,” a more humane approach to eating meat.

Supporters hope it will help fight climate change by reducing the need for traditional animal agriculture which emits greenhouse gases.

“Good Meat” said it will start production immediately.

The company previously announced it was partnering with chef and restaurateur José Andrés to bring the item to a Washington, D.C. restaurant.

A Good Meat spokesperson says they’re still working on a launch and don’t have any specific information on timing at this point.

