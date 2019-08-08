Sheriff says man taken into custody after posting disturbing messages on Snapchat

SISKIYOU CO., Calif. – A McCloud man is in protective custody after police say he put out threatening messages on Snapchat.
The 22-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday, deputies got reports the man had posted worrisome messages on social media related to the recent mass shooting incidents. According to police, the messages referred to the shootings in a favorable way. They say some alluded to the man hoping a similar situation would happen in Siskiyou county.
NBC5 spoke with the Sheriff earlier today and he said that the comments were so inappropriate he didn’t feel right sharing them with the public.
“Inappropriate comments inappropriate threats or even the suggestion that you support violence or you could do violence on other people is just highly inappropriate and cannot be tolerated by law enforcement authorities,” Siskiyou County Sheriff, Jon Lopey said.
The 22-year-old was taken into protective custody which is used when someone is a danger to themselves or others, as such his name is not being released. Police also investigated his home where he lives with his parents and found three guns, the weapons were confiscated.
Sheriff Lopey says this is a perfect example of people staying alert and speaking up. If you hear or see concerning messages or behavior authorities urge you to contact them.
