Siskiyou County Supervisors declare state of emergency due to Klamath River

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. — The Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors voted four to one today to officially declare a state of emergency as a result of the Lower Klamath dam removal and Klamath River water quality.

Some members of the public have been pleading with the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors to respond to what many are calling a catastrophe on the Klamath River. In a special phone meeting this morning the board listened to reports of dead wildlife, and toxic heavy metals in sediment accumulation in the Klamath, following the ongoing dam removal project.

Emily S. a board member from the R-Ranch recreation center in Hornbrook spoke and echoed the same water safety concerns raised by neighbors at the KRCE campground.

There haven’t been any official statements released, telling us or advising us what we should or should not be doing with the water other than to stay out of the water and not to drink it.

Both the R-Ranch and KRCE campgrounds expressed concerns over the impact this could have on tourism revenue if the Klamath River cannot be safely utilized.

With Siskiyou County’s official emergency declaration the county is now requesting Governor Gavin Newsom proclaim a state of emergency for the county as well. That would make federal or state assistance available for the recovery from this disaster.

