So. Oregon E-waste sites can continue operating after reaching agreement

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 25, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, –Some good news coming to southern Oregonians regarding e-waste disposal.

We told you just last week, DEQ’s collection contractors notified rural existing waste and recycling sites, that it will no longer be able to participate in the E-Cycles program. E-waste includes TVs, computers, and monitors specifically.

After a legislative hearing, elected officials and the DEQ were able to reach an agreement. They came up with funding to allow e-waste facilities to continue collecting this year.

Rogue Disposal, one of the sites that was going to have to shut down, will now be able to operate its E-Cycles program.

“Whenever the transfer stations open and folks are coming in to get rid of yard debris or solid waste or other recyclables, they’ll be able to get rid of their computers and their tv’s and their monitors and all those things, just like they have in the past,” said Garry Penning with Rogue Disposal.

Penning says moving forward, Rogue Disposal will work with the DEQ to come up with long-term legislative fixes to the problem.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content