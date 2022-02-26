So. Oregon E-waste sites can continue operating after reaching agreement

SOUTHERN OREGON, –Some good news coming to southern Oregonians regarding e-waste disposal.

We told you just last week, DEQ’s collection contractors notified rural existing waste and recycling sites, that it will no longer be able to participate in the E-Cycles program. E-waste includes TVs, computers, and monitors specifically.

After a legislative hearing, elected officials and the DEQ were able to reach an agreement. They came up with funding to allow e-waste facilities to continue collecting this year.

Rogue Disposal, one of the sites that was going to have to shut down, will now be able to operate its E-Cycles program.

“Whenever the transfer stations open and folks are coming in to get rid of yard debris or solid waste or other recyclables, they’ll be able to get rid of their computers and their tv’s and their monitors and all those things, just like they have in the past,” said Garry Penning with Rogue Disposal.

Penning says moving forward, Rogue Disposal will work with the DEQ to come up with long-term legislative fixes to the problem.