Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating missing man

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills February 26, 2022

GOLD HILL, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

JCSO says a vehicle was abandoned near the Gold Hill Sports Park Thursday.

Deputies discovered the vehicle was rented out to a missing man, Richard Walzer.

Police say Jackson County Search and Rescue responded to the scene and completed a search of the area.

Neither Walzer nor any clues were found.

The sheriff’s office says Walzer is 6’2” and weighs around 220 pounds.

He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blueish gray button-up shirt and blue jeans.

JCSO believes Walzer was in a silver Nissan pickup truck and most likely had a full-size camera.

If you have any information, contact Sergeant Shawn Richards at 541-774-6800.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.
Skip to content