Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating missing man

GOLD HILL, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

JCSO says a vehicle was abandoned near the Gold Hill Sports Park Thursday.

Deputies discovered the vehicle was rented out to a missing man, Richard Walzer.

Police say Jackson County Search and Rescue responded to the scene and completed a search of the area.

Neither Walzer nor any clues were found.

The sheriff’s office says Walzer is 6’2” and weighs around 220 pounds.

He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blueish gray button-up shirt and blue jeans.

JCSO believes Walzer was in a silver Nissan pickup truck and most likely had a full-size camera.

If you have any information, contact Sergeant Shawn Richards at 541-774-6800.