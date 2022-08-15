Southern Oregon organizations granted Oregon Cultural Trust funds

SALEM, Ore. – Several Southern Oregon organizations will benefit from cultural trust grant funds.

This year, the Oregon Cultural Trust will distribute $3,422,748 to 138 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state.

The following cultural organizations in Southern Oregon will benefit:

Josephine Community Library Foundation , Grants Pass: $31,175 To support the purchase of a centrally located piece of property for the future home of the new Grants Pass library branch and a community commons that will more fully meet the information, culture, technology and community gathering needs of local residents by June 2023.

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association , Ashland: $37,790 To support holistic access to theatre performances for individuals with hearing impairments through ASL+ weekends featuring ASL (American Sign Language), audio description (detailed narration via headphones), captioning (written transcription on a tablet), Assistive Listening Devices (increased volume amplification via listening devices) and other access and accommodation services.

Rogue Valley Wind Ensemble , Ashland: $15,753 To support the acquisition of a part-time paid executive director who can bring professional skills to administrative tasks currently done by the board of directors; to expand the work of contracted staff to support the board and executive director in pursuit the Ensemble's goals and objectives; to develop the skills of the Board to include strategic planning and fundraising; and to recruit new board members with experience on nonprofit boards.

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers , Ashland: $8,009 To support the commissioning of a 30-minute composition for chorus and orchestra by young African-American composer Alvin Trotman in 2023 as well as its world premiere performance in person and via live-stream as the centerpiece of Southern Oregon Repertory Singers' Sixth Annual First Light Festival of New Choral Music in May 2024.

Southern Oregon University , Ashland: $37,790 To support the Indigenous Gardens Network's restoration of Native American access to First Foods, Medicines and Fibers of cultural significance in Southwestern Oregon.

Talent Historical Society , Talent: $8,451 To support the Talent Historical Society in documenting the Almeda Fire, its impact on the community of Talent and the town's recovery to preserve and share. The Historical Society has been collecting stories, images and videos in the voices of residents in two languages. The history with be shared with the public in a book, an exhibit in the museum and a portable "Fire Remnants" exhibit.

, Talent: $8,451