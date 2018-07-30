Two Cave Junction men identified after shooting on Highway 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are still investigating a shooting on Highway 199 near Reeves Creek Road in Selma.
It was reported around 12:30 A.M. last Friday.
When troopers arrived, they found two men dead from apparent gun shots.
The names of the deceased are 28 year old Matthew J. Cortez from Cave Junction and 28 year old Jesse Swift, also from Cave Junction.
The person that allegedly shot the two men arrived on scene and was detained. That person has not been arrested.
Oregon State Police is working with the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office to see what if any charges will be filed.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.